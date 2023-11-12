Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,838 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

