Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

