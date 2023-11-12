Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

