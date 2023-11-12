Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 34,122 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 506.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $68.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

