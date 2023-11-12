Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 422 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $79,782,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $191.48 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

