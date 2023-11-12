Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 415 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period.

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

