Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $52,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.