KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,761,000 after acquiring an additional 191,602 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.