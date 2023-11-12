Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.46 on Friday. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOPN. StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

