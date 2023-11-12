Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Lantheus worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

