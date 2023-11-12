Lido Advisors LLC Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,608,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $43.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $434.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.