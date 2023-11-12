Lido Advisors LLC Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.82 and a 200 day moving average of $180.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

