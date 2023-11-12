Lido Advisors LLC Has $27.17 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $139.71 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

