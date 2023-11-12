Lido Advisors LLC Has $30.31 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

