Lido Advisors LLC Has $71.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,264 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up about 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $71,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,001 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,759,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.