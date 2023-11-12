Lido Advisors LLC Has $88.49 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,680 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 6.54% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $88,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,064,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $47.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.