Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $38.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.