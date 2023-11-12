Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 320.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531,642 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 547,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 292,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

