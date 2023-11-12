Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 68,064 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $34,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 393,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 387,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,422 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 193,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 149,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,548,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

