Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Issues Earnings Results

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39, reports. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNW. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.