Longitude Cayman Ltd. Acquires 490,000 Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) by 181.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the quarter. Lilium accounts for approximately 1.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Lilium worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Lilium Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

