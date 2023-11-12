Longitude Cayman Ltd. Boosts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MicroStrategy accounts for about 2.0% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock opened at $509.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average of $353.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 394.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $535.21.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.80.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

