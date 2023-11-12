Longitude Cayman Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF accounts for 1.2% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

