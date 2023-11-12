Longitude Cayman Ltd. Purchases 106,882 Shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Akili were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKLI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth about $13,056,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Akili by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akili by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 217,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akili during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akili by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili Stock Performance

Akili stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Akili, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Akili had a negative return on equity of 71.67% and a negative net margin of 6,265.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Akili, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Akili in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Akili

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

