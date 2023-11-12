Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on December 29th

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.9859 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Macquarie Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MQBKY opened at $104.24 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $137.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.