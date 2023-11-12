Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $431.50

Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.50 ($5.33) and traded as high as GBX 478.99 ($5.91). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 475 ($5.86), with a volume of 24,288 shares.

Manchester & London Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £190.90 million, a P/E ratio of 669.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 431.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 432.77.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Manchester & London Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Manchester & London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,971.83%.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.