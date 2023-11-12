Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

