Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
