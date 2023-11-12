Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.