Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

