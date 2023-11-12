McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,077,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150,524 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,216,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.57. The firm has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.