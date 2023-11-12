Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Financial
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.