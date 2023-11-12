Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

