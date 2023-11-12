MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $65,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,374.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,296.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,261.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

