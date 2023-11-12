Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,390 shares of company stock worth $11,831,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

