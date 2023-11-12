Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,390 shares of company stock worth $11,831,013 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

