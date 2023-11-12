Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,660,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

