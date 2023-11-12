Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,049 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $49,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

FDX opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.89 and its 200 day moving average is $246.52. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.