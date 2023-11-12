Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,675 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $51,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $243.55 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

