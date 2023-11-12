Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $63.79 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $63,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,390 shares of company stock worth $11,831,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

MU stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

