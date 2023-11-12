Mizuho Trims Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Target Price to $215.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

