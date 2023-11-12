Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $226.16. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

