Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
