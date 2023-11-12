Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $186.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

