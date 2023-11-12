Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.19.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,386 shares of company stock worth $8,077,175. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

