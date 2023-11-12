Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 565,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,341,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,821,000 after buying an additional 38,473 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

