Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $20.61 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,559.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 732,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,951,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

