Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

