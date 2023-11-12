Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,702.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,547.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,522.87. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.