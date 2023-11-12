Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.