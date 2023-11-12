Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

