Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.1 %

TEL opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.