Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 464.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $161.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $162.27.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.